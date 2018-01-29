Celebrate Valentine's Day With the SPCA

Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away and the SPCA of Northern Nevada is already helping you plan on making it special.

For just $50 you can have one of the SPCA rescue dogs visit someone special and deliver a rose to them. Not only will it be memorable for whoever you are giving that flower to but you will be helping the animals at the SPCA at the same time. "Many of our rescue pets are rural rescues so it will help pay for their food and any medical needs while they are here," says Angela Rudolph with the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

Spaces are limited.

To reserve your spot, please email Angela@spcanevada.org with the following information:

The name of your Valentine.

The location of the delivery.

A convenient delivery window.

Your contact information.

To find out more about the SPCA of Northern Nevada visit: https://spcanevada.org/