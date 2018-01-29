President Trump to Deliver First State of the Union Address

The State of the Union is every president's chance to showcase the accomplishments of the past year while setting the tone for the year to come.

Trump will focus on opportunities lifting up all Americans, and review his accomplishments in the first year, the official told reporters. Specifically, Trump's State of the Union address will focus on five major policy areas:

1. Jobs and the economy

The president will discuss how the economy is faring under his leadership, specifically focusing on deregulation efforts and the tax cuts passed in 2017.

2. Infrastructure

The president has said he wants a $1.7 trillion infrastructure deal — however, the details the White House has laid out so far give no proposal on how to pay for it. The senior administration official called it a trillion-dollar plan, but could not give an exact figure.

3. Immigration

On Thursday, the White House rolled out a bare-bones legislative framework on immigration. The must-have list includes $25 billion for a trust fund for a border wall and other border security measures, a path to citizenship for 1.8 million "Dreamers," an end to what the White House calls "chain migration," and an end to the diversity visa lottery system.

4. Trade

The president plans to address his vision of America first on trade. Expect his remarks to reiterate the points he made in his address in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday. There, he promoted the notion of America first -- but not America alone. The theme of that speech was "America is open for business." He invited other countries to invest in in the U.S. and said he wanted to negotiate "mutually beneficial" bilateral trade agreements, and expressed a willingness to revisit the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) "if it is in the interests of all."

5. National security

The president will emphasize rebuilding the military, and promoting peace through strength. He will also discuss a return to clarity in who America's friends and adversaries are, the senior administration official said.

Missing from that policy preview list was health care. The senior administration official declined to say whether that would be included in the president's address. After the GOP failed multiple times to repeal and replace the healthcare law last year, Congress appears to be moving on to other matters.

The president will, however, mention the opioid crisis ravaging the country — and he will have a guest at the speech who is affected by that crisis, the official said.

The State of the Union address starts at 9 p.m. ET, CBS News live coverage starts at 5 p.m.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)