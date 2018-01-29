Portion of North Virginia Street to Close for Flashing Light Installation

Single lane closures will begin Monday in Reno on North Virginia Street as NDOT installs a flashing pedestrian crossing light.

The closures will take place on both directions of North Virginia Street near the Bonanza Casino between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

This will go through Wednesday, January 31st.

At least one lane in each direction will remain open throughout construction.

The road work is subject to change based on weather.