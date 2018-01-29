Portion of North Virginia Street to Close for Flashing Light Ins - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Portion of North Virginia Street to Close for Flashing Light Installation

Posted: Updated:

Single lane closures will begin Monday in Reno on North Virginia Street as NDOT installs a flashing pedestrian crossing light.   

The closures will take place on both directions of North Virginia Street  near the Bonanza Casino between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

This will go through Wednesday, January 31st. 

At least one lane in each direction will remain open throughout construction. 

The road work is subject to change based on weather.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • House Fire Breaks Out Overnight in Spanish Springs

    House Fire Breaks Out Overnight in Spanish Springs

    Monday, January 29 2018 9:03 AM EST2018-01-29 14:03:49 GMT

    Multiple crews are investigating a house fire that broke out Monday morning on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs. 

    More >>

    Multiple crews are investigating a house fire that broke out Monday morning on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs. 

    More >>

  • Car Fire Under Investigation in Reno

    Car Fire Under Investigation in Reno

    Monday, January 29 2018 8:17 AM EST2018-01-29 13:17:19 GMT

    A fire is under investigation at Vine Street at the overpass near Keystone. 

    More >>

    A fire is under investigation at Vine Street at the overpass near Keystone. 

    More >>

  • Fire Crews Control Fire at Home Near Kietzke Lane

    Fire Crews Control Fire at Home Near Kietzke Lane

    Sunday, January 28 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-01-29 01:24:22 GMT

    Reno Firefighters responded to structure fire off of Kietzke Lane on Sunday afternoon. Crews controlled the flames at the trailer home on 117 Kildeer Lane. Officials tell us two residents were inside at the time, but they were able to evacuate quickly and were evaluated by REMSA. 

    More >>

    Reno Firefighters responded to structure fire off of Kietzke Lane on Sunday afternoon. Crews controlled the flames at the trailer home on 117 Kildeer Lane. Officials tell us two residents were inside at the time, but they were able to evacuate quickly and were evaluated by REMSA. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.