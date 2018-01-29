Victims' Families: Jealousy Drove Car Wash Shooting Suspect

Single lane closures will begin Monday in Reno on North Virginia Street as NDOT installs a flashing pedestrian crossing light.More >>
Single lane closures will begin Monday in Reno on North Virginia Street as NDOT installs a flashing pedestrian crossing light.More >>
Multiple crews are investigating a house fire that broke out Monday morning on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs.More >>
Multiple crews are investigating a house fire that broke out Monday morning on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs.More >>
A man suspected of gunning down four people in Pennsylvania was driven by jealousy, according to family members of the shooting victims.More >>
A man suspected of gunning down four people in Pennsylvania was driven by jealousy, according to family members of the shooting victims.More >>
33 volunteers graduated today from the sheriff's office ‘CERT’ program, or 'Community Emergency Response Team.' These volunteers demonstrated what they learned in the extensive 2 week 'community emergency response team' class, and how they can better assist in case of an emergency.More >>
33 volunteers graduated today from the sheriff's office ‘CERT’ program, or 'Community Emergency Response Team.' These volunteers demonstrated what they learned in the extensive 2 week 'community emergency response team' class, and how they can better assist in case of an emergency.More >>
Multiple crews are investigating a house fire that broke out Monday morning on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs.More >>
Multiple crews are investigating a house fire that broke out Monday morning on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs.More >>
Reno Firefighters responded to structure fire off of Kietzke Lane on Sunday afternoon. Crews controlled the flames at the trailer home on 117 Kildeer Lane. Officials tell us two residents were inside at the time, but they were able to evacuate quickly and were evaluated by REMSA.More >>
Reno Firefighters responded to structure fire off of Kietzke Lane on Sunday afternoon. Crews controlled the flames at the trailer home on 117 Kildeer Lane. Officials tell us two residents were inside at the time, but they were able to evacuate quickly and were evaluated by REMSA.More >>
Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.More >>
Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>