House Fire Breaks Out Overnight in Spanish Springs

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and Sparks Fire are investigating a house fire on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs.

Officials tell us the call came in at 12:33 on Monday morning. When crews arrived half of the structure was engulfed in flames and the resident was outside of the home.

There are no injuries reported, but the resident is being checked out by REMSA for precautionary measures.

Hercules Drive is closed between Cordoba Boulevard and Omni Drive as officials investigate the cause of the fire.