House Fire Breaks Out Overnight in Spanish Springs - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

House Fire Breaks Out Overnight in Spanish Springs

Posted: Updated:

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and Sparks Fire are responding to a house fire on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs.

Officials tell us the call came in at 12:33 on Monday morning. 

There are no injuries reported.

Channel 2 is en route and we will update you when more details become available.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire Crews Control Fire at Home Near Kietzke Lane

    Fire Crews Control Fire at Home Near Kietzke Lane

    Sunday, January 28 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-01-29 01:24:22 GMT

    Reno Firefighters responded to structure fire off of Kietzke Lane on Sunday afternoon. Crews controlled the flames at the trailer home on 117 Kildeer Lane. Officials tell us two residents were inside at the time, but they were able to evacuate quickly and were evaluated by REMSA. 

    More >>

    Reno Firefighters responded to structure fire off of Kietzke Lane on Sunday afternoon. Crews controlled the flames at the trailer home on 117 Kildeer Lane. Officials tell us two residents were inside at the time, but they were able to evacuate quickly and were evaluated by REMSA. 

    More >>

  • Washoe County Deputies Investigate Peavine Mountain Death

    Washoe County Deputies Investigate Peavine Mountain Death

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-01-26 22:03:54 GMT

    The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a man found dead inside a car on the northeast side of Peavine Mountain. 

    More >>

    The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a man found dead inside a car on the northeast side of Peavine Mountain. 

    More >>

  • Investigators Arrest Three in Local Drug Bust

    Investigators Arrest Three in Local Drug Bust

    Saturday, January 27 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-01-27 05:27:33 GMT

    Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.

    More >>

    Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.