The Society for Range Management Annual Meeting

By Bryan Hofmann, Video Journalist
The Society for Range Management started their 71st annual meeting, technical training, and trade show Sunday to discuss the future of rangelands.

The organization is expecting over 15 hundred ranchers, managers, and scientists from around the world.

“We are all here for one common goal of looking at the sustainability of range lands across the world, and looking at how we can utilize best management practices for around the U.S." said Kelly Forgaty with the Society for Range Management.

But why are range management specialists from around the world meeting here in the silver state?

“Nevada's a unique case because for those here in Nevada you well know that you are surrounded by public lands. Nevada is a hotbed of rangeland issues," said Forgaty.

The idea of range management, in part, is taking a look at the sustainable rangeland resources, assessing population growth and sustainability of local vegetation and wildlife, and working with range farmers.

One big issue here in Nevada and the surrounding area is that of the wild horse population.

“In the inner-mountain region, we have the largest wild horse and burro territories in the west, together with the [Bureau of Land Management] in the state of Nevada and the state of Utah,” said Terry Padilla, a Regional Range Staff Officer.

These topics and more will be discussed this week, along with tours of our ranches and agriculture. Sunday's meeting focused on the future of rangeland management.

“We have over 400 students who are registered for this year’s meeting, and that represents students from universities, in addition to that we also have a special program for high school students," said Forgaty.

They are teaching undergrads about the science involved in problem solving issues commonly found on rangeland, as well as a job fair for everything range related.

"Kind of starting to think about future career options for me and just networking with other professionals in this realm and just kind of learning from their experience," said Katsi, a student from Colorado State University.

The event is held in the Nugget Casino and will last until Thursday. 

For more information or a list of events this week click here.

