The Society for Range Management Annual Meeting

Multiple crews are responding to a house fire that broke out Monday morning on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs.More >>
33 volunteers graduated today from the sheriff's office ‘CERT’ program, or 'Community Emergency Response Team.' These volunteers demonstrated what they learned in the extensive 2 week 'community emergency response team' class, and how they can better assist in case of an emergency.More >>
The Society for Range Management started their 71st annual meeting, technical training, and trade show Sunday to discuss the future of rangelands.More >>
Reno Firefighters responded to structure fire off of Kietzke Lane on Sunday afternoon. Crews controlled the flames at the trailer home on 117 Kildeer Lane. Officials tell us two residents were inside at the time, but they were able to evacuate quickly and were evaluated by REMSA.More >>
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire that destroyed an outlet in a house today. The structure was located at 1080 Julie Lane. Their twitter account says the outlet shorted and burned.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a man found dead inside a car on the northeast side of Peavine Mountain.More >>
Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.More >>
A new law for all moped operators called "Ride to the Right" is being implemented through Nevada state legislature, and traffic safety partners statewide.More >>
