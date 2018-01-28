Fire Crews Control Fire at Home Near Kietzke Lane - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fire Crews Control Fire at Home Near Kietzke Lane

Posted: Updated:

Reno Firefighters responded to structure fire off of Kietzke Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Crews controlled the flames at the trailer home on 117 Kildeer Lane. Officials tell us two residents were inside at the time, but they were able to evacuate quickly and were evaluated by REMSA. They have no injuries. 

Crews believe the fire started in the bedroom. However, the cause is still under investigation. They are interviewing residents around the area at this time.  They say there were minor damages to the awning on an adjacent structure.

Four engines, two battalion chiefs and a rescue gathered at the scene and put the fire out quickly.

