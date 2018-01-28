SLTFR responds to structure fire after an outlet shorted and burned

Reno Firefighters responded to structure fire off of Kietzke Lane on Sunday afternoon. Crews controlled the flames at the trailer home on 117 Kildeer Lane. Officials tell us two residents were inside at the time, but they were able to evacuate quickly and were evaluated by REMSA.More >>
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire that destroyed an outlet in a house today. The structure was located at 1080 Julie Lane. Their twitter account says the outlet shorted and burned.
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Officials at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada now say five people were treated for minor injuries after an aircraft aborted its takeoff and caught fire.
Sparks Firefighters raised money for cancer on Saturday, in preparation for their Stair Climb event in Seattle on March 11th. The firefighters climbed the steps at Scheels, in Sparks on Saturday, and raised a total of $1,244.25.
Authorities are searching for a state prison inmate who escaped from a work camp north of Las Vegas this past weekend.
Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.
A new law for all moped operators called "Ride to the Right" is being implemented through Nevada state legislature, and traffic safety partners statewide.
Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating skeletalized human remains found by hikers, near Lake Clementine. They say hikers found the remains along Foresthill Road between Upper & Lower Lake Clementine Roads.
20 years ago this fall, a gay student at the University of Wyoming was beaten to death; one of the first widely publicized gay hate crimes in American history.
Authorities say a southern Nevada man is dead after he was trapped in his burning home after going back inside to save family pets.
