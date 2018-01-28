Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Women's Expo

The 9th Annual Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Reno Women's Expo is coming to Reno on Sunday, January 28th.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be tons of dresses, music, food and everything-bride in the Grand Sierra Resort's Silver State Pavilion.

The event not just for planning weddings, it is also filled with a day of pampering, fashion and fun for ladies.

There will be a large Gown Sale, with the proceeds benefiting Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Organization. Sue Eckert, a vendor at the event, will be taking an additional 30% off of her inventory of dresses. Her inventory was already 50-70% off.

If you have any questions, you can call (775) 882-2222 or visit RenoBridalShow.com.