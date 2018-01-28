Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Women's Expo

Authorities are searching for a state prison inmate who escaped from a work camp north of Las Vegas this past weekend.More >>
Authorities are searching for a state prison inmate who escaped from a work camp north of Las Vegas this past weekend.More >>
Sparks Firefighters raised money for cancer on Saturday, in preparation for their Stair Climb event in Seattle on March 11th. The firefighters climbed the steps at Scheels, in Sparks on Saturday, and raised a total of $1,244.25.More >>
Sparks Firefighters raised money for cancer on Saturday, in preparation for their Stair Climb event in Seattle on March 11th. The firefighters climbed the steps at Scheels, in Sparks on Saturday, and raised a total of $1,244.25.More >>
The 9th Annual Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Reno Women's Expo is coming to Reno on Sunday, January 28th. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be tons of dresses, music, food and everything-bride in the Grand Sierra Resort's Silver State Pavilion.More >>
The 9th Annual Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Reno Women's Expo is coming to Reno on Sunday, January 28th. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be tons of dresses, music, food and everything-bride in the Grand Sierra Resort's Silver State Pavilion.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (18-12) defeated the Northern Arizona Suns (13-17) 142-121 Saturday night at the Reno Events Center. The victory against the Suns marks the teams thirteenth win in 15 contests. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists while Jack Cooley recorded his twelfth double-double of the season with 25 points and 16 rebounds.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (18-12) defeated the Northern Arizona Suns (13-17) 142-121 Saturday night at the Reno Events Center. The victory against the Suns marks the teams thirteenth win in 15 contests. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists while Jack Cooley recorded his twelfth double-double of the season with 25 points and 16 rebounds.More >>
Hitting the track Saturday for the final day of the UW Invitational and Multis, junior Lindsey Adams and redshirt freshmen Hiley Dobbs and Morgin Coonfield broke into the Nevada all-time list in the 3000 meter, putting up top 10 times in program history.More >>
Hitting the track Saturday for the final day of the UW Invitational and Multis, junior Lindsey Adams and redshirt freshmen Hiley Dobbs and Morgin Coonfield broke into the Nevada all-time list in the 3000 meter, putting up top 10 times in program history.More >>
Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.More >>
Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.More >>
A new law for all moped operators called "Ride to the Right" is being implemented through Nevada state legislature, and traffic safety partners statewide.More >>
A new law for all moped operators called "Ride to the Right" is being implemented through Nevada state legislature, and traffic safety partners statewide.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating skeletalized human remains found by hikers, near Lake Clementine. They say hikers found the remains along Foresthill Road between Upper & Lower Lake Clementine Roads.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating skeletalized human remains found by hikers, near Lake Clementine. They say hikers found the remains along Foresthill Road between Upper & Lower Lake Clementine Roads.More >>
Authorities say a southern Nevada man is dead after he was trapped in his burning home after going back inside to save family pets.More >>
Authorities say a southern Nevada man is dead after he was trapped in his burning home after going back inside to save family pets.More >>
20 years ago this fall, a gay student at the University of Wyoming was beaten to death; one of the first widely publicized gay hate crimes in American history.More >>
20 years ago this fall, a gay student at the University of Wyoming was beaten to death; one of the first widely publicized gay hate crimes in American history.More >>