Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Women's Expo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Women's Expo

Posted: Updated:

The 9th Annual Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Reno Women's Expo is coming to Reno on Sunday, January 28th.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be tons of dresses, music, food and everything-bride in the Grand Sierra Resort's Silver State Pavilion.

The event not just for planning weddings, it is also filled with a day of pampering, fashion and fun for ladies. 

There will be a large Gown Sale, with the proceeds benefiting Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Organization. Sue Eckert, a vendor at the event, will be taking an additional 30% off of her inventory of dresses. Her inventory was already 50-70% off.

If you have any questions, you can call (775) 882-2222 or visit RenoBridalShow.com.

  • NewsMore>>

  • DOC: Prison Inmate Who Escaped Now Back in Custody

    DOC: Prison Inmate Who Escaped Now Back in Custody

    Sunday, January 28 2018 1:23 PM EST2018-01-28 18:23:08 GMT

    Authorities are searching for a state prison inmate who escaped from a work camp north of Las Vegas this past weekend. 

    More >>

    Authorities are searching for a state prison inmate who escaped from a work camp north of Las Vegas this past weekend. 

    More >>

  • Sparks Firefighters Climb for Cancer

    Sparks Firefighters Climb for Cancer

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-01-28 17:26:07 GMT

    Sparks Firefighters raised money for cancer on Saturday, in preparation for their Stair Climb event in Seattle on March 11th. The firefighters climbed the steps at Scheels, in Sparks on Saturday, and raised a total of $1,244.25.

    More >>

    Sparks Firefighters raised money for cancer on Saturday, in preparation for their Stair Climb event in Seattle on March 11th. The firefighters climbed the steps at Scheels, in Sparks on Saturday, and raised a total of $1,244.25.

    More >>

  • Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Women's Expo

    Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Women's Expo

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:20 PM EST2018-01-28 17:20:13 GMT

    The 9th Annual Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Reno Women's Expo is coming to Reno on Sunday, January 28th. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be tons of dresses, music, food and everything-bride in the Grand Sierra Resort's Silver State Pavilion. 

    More >>

    The 9th Annual Grand Bridal Showcase and Greater Reno Women's Expo is coming to Reno on Sunday, January 28th. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be tons of dresses, music, food and everything-bride in the Grand Sierra Resort's Silver State Pavilion. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.