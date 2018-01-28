Bighorns Get Home Win Over Northern Arizona

The Reno Bighorns (18-12) defeated the Northern Arizona Suns (13-17) 142-121 Saturday night at the Reno Events Center. The victory against the Suns marks the teams thirteenth win in 15 contests.

David Stockton led the Bighorns with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists while Jack Cooley recorded his twelfth double-double of the season with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Josh Hagins had 18 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Xavier Salas paced the Suns with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists while Josh Gray scored 19 points and notched six assists.

The Bighorns used the first quarter to find separation from the Suns, outscoring the visitors 40-34. Reno expanded their lead to as many as 21 points in the second quarter behind a 60.0% team shooting effort in the frame. The hosts went into the locker room with a 21-point cushion.

Cooley recorded a double-double by halftime with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Reno continued to execute their offense in the third quarter, building their advantage to 24 points in the quarter. The Clippers chipped away at their deficit cutting it to 11 points by the 1:50 mark. Reno kept Northern Arizona scoreless for over a minute, heading into the final frame with a 107-94 lead.

Reno opened up the fourth quarter on a 19-4 run to give them a 30-point lead with 5:40 left in play. The Bighorns kept the Suns at bay with a double-digit lead behind Stockton’s 12 points to secure a 142-121 victory.

The Bighorns return to the Reno Events Center on Monday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. to host the Austin Spurs.

The team will host Legacy Night to honor the history of the team. The throwback night will include the team wearing the Bighorns original 1978 jerseys, a commemorative game night program, on-court recognition of former coaches Bill and Eric Musselman’s commitment to northern Nevada, fan engagement, swag giveaways and a special throwback game presentation. First 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a special Legacy Night t-shirt sponsored by LP Insurance.

Reno Bighorns Press Release