Strong Showing For Nevada T&F in Seattle

Hitting the track Saturday for the final day of the UW Invitational and Multis, junior Lindsey Adams and redshirt freshmen Hiley Dobbs and Morgin Coonfield broke into the Nevada all-time list in the 3000 meter, putting up top 10 times in program history.

Adams crossed the line in 9:50.63 followed almost immediately by Dobbs at 9:51.46 in the same heat. Adams’ time put her seventh on the all-time list, while Dobbs debuted at ninth. Coonfield, running in a separate heat, finished in 9:57.40, the 10th-quickest time in program history. The Wolf Pack’s 4x400 meter relay team recorded the only overall top three finish for Nevada at the crowded meet, taking third with a time of 3:50.32.

Adams and Dobbs wasted no time getting to the front of the Pack, hanging around in third and fourth place for the first few laps. The two would soon make their move, though, inching up front into the one and two spots. With just two laps to go, Malia Pivec from Boise State would start her kick to move in front of the Nevada runners. As the group moved into the final turn, it was game over as Adams first, then Dobbs, made their moves around the Bronco and reclaimed the top two spots. They would streak down the straightaway for the finish, etching their names into Wolf Pack history.

Running in a later heat, Coonfield was going up against some big names. She held her own for most of the race, sticking in the top seven or so until the field began to widen. Coonfield wouldn’t let that deter her, though, as she pressed on with the determination showing on her face. The strong field pushed Coonfield to her finish time of 9:57.40, putting her 10th on the all-time list.

On the shorter race side of things, the 4x400 meter relay team of sophomores Karoline Sauer and Nora Beinlich, senior Brittany Graves and freshman Melinda Ferenczi put up an impressive time of 3:50.32, just outside the program’s top five. With each leg gaining more and more ground on the competition, Nevada easily handled its heat and took third overall.

Graves also competed in the triple jump Saturday, taking sixth with a best mark of 39 feet and 8.75 inches (12.11m). The jump fell less than a foot off her personal record.

Also notable was Beinlich in the 400 meter dash. The sophomore made herself competitive in her heat, winning the third section. After taking a good first turn, the Germany native was able to keep the burners on, fending off the rest of the field down the last straightaway. Beinlich crossed the finish line in 57.89, shaving almost a full second off her previous indoor, collegiate personal record.

Redshirt freshman Stefanie Ortega, making her indoor debut and running her first collegiate mile, fell just outside the Wolf Pack’s top 10 list with a mile time of 4:58.58. Ortega, who hung with the front end of her heat during the race, didn’t let herself get pushed back in the race. Although two runners from Boise State and Washington State would pull ahead, Ortega’s kick with 80 meters to go helped her stay with most of the group for the sub-five finish.

Nevada will take two weeks to train and recover before splitting between the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M. and the Husky Classic here in Seattle.

Nevada Press Release