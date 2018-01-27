Bunny Yoga

Hitting the track Saturday for the final day of the UW Invitational and Multis, junior Lindsey Adams and redshirt freshmen Hiley Dobbs and Morgin Coonfield broke into the Nevada all-time list in the 3000 meter, putting up top 10 times in program history.More >>
33 volunteers graduated today from the sheriff's office 'CERT' program, or 'Community Emergency Response Team.' These volunteers demonstrated what they learned in the extensive 2 week 'community emergency response team' class, and how they can better assist in case of an emergency.
On Saturday, many hopped over to the Nevada Humane Society and enjoyed yoga with some furry friends! The yoga class had a unique twist, where a yoga guru and her assistants led the workout and surrounded attendees with rabbits.
Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating skeletalized human remains found by hikers, near Lake Clementine. They say hikers found the remains along Foresthill Road between Upper & Lower Lake Clementine Roads.
A new law for all moped operators called "Ride to the Right" is being implemented through Nevada state legislature, and traffic safety partners statewide.
Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.
20 years ago this fall, a gay student at the University of Wyoming was beaten to death; one of the first widely publicized gay hate crimes in American history.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a man found dead inside a car on the northeast side of Peavine Mountain.
In a night of firsts, Fight to Won Pro, a professional Jiu Jitsu league, hosted Reno's first ever professional Jiu Jitsu event at the Reno Ballroom Friday night.
