Bunny Yoga

On Saturday, many hopped over to the Nevada Humane Society and enjoyed yoga with some furry friends!

The yoga class had a unique twist, where a yoga guru and her assistants led the workout and surrounded attendees with rabbits. This workout is good for both humans and the bunnies.

Bunny yoga instructor and Nevada Humane Society Volunteer, Carly Neubert said that yoga is "very calming for the rabbits and they can approach humans and [they'll] have a really good, friendly experience."

Those who attended the class today had to provide a $10.00 donation or bring a bag of new animal bedding. 

