Academy Volunteers Graduate Emergency Response Program

33 volunteers graduated today from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office ‘CERT’ program, or 'Community Emergency Response Team.' These volunteers demonstrated what they learned in the extensive two week 'Community Emergency Response Team' class, and how they can better assist in case of an emergency.

“The biggest thing with CERT is that it's a force multiplier for any emergency, the individuals that go through the training that you see around me are actually getting certified in particular functions," said Michael Perry, the Citizens Corps Program Manager.

Those functions range from disaster preparedness, emergency medical techniques, light search and rescue, to terrorism awareness education.

Officials also say that using these type of volunteers eases the stress on first responders and police personnel, because a cert team can be dispatched to do everything from knocking on doors of disaster areas, to cataloging data, to event volunteers at major public functions.

The class also teaches you basic skills that you can use in everyday life, like how to check and operate a fire extinguisher properly and everything in between.

“From the 3 day emergency pack, to what (to do) about your pets? What's going to happen with them? Where are your kids going to meet you if you’re not home? This teaches all of that," said Annette Irizarry, a CERT Volunteer.

This was just one of the cert classes they plan on having this year, and the best part? It’s totally free, and there is no obligation to join the Citizen Corps Volunteer Force after the class.

For more information about the CERT program, or how you can sign up, you can head to www.wcsovolunteer.org