Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Resigns as Top GOP Finance Chairman

WASHINGTON (AP) - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
    
Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year.
    
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn's resignation.
    
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.
    
Wynn has denied the allegations.
    
Wynn's resignation was first reported by Politico.

