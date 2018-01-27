Sparks Firefighters Climb for Cancer

Sparks Firefighters are raising money for cancer today in preparation for their Stair Climb event in Seattle on March 11th.

They will be climbing the steps at Scheels, in Sparks until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Their goal is to raise $5,000 locally for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The national event hopes to raise $2.85 million dollars for cancer.

2,000 firefighters with over 300 fire departments around the nation will be climbing the Columbia Center in Seattle, Washington. They will be climbing 70 different stories, which will be over 1,400 steps.

You can donate online, or head to the booth at Scheels. The deadline to donate is March 10th.