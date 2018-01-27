Sparks Firefighters Climb for Cancer - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Firefighters Climb for Cancer

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Firefighters are raising money for cancer today in preparation for their Stair Climb event in Seattle on March 11th.

They will be climbing the steps at Scheels, in Sparks until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Their goal is to raise $5,000 locally for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The national event hopes to raise $2.85 million dollars for cancer. 

2,000 firefighters with over 300 fire departments around the nation will be climbing the Columbia Center in Seattle, Washington. They will be climbing 70 different stories, which will be over 1,400 steps. 

You can donate online, or head to the booth at Scheels. The deadline to donate is March 10th. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.