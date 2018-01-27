New law for Moped Operators - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New law for Moped Operators

A new law for all moped operators called "Ride to the Right" is being implemented through Nevada state legislature, and traffic safety partners statewide.

They say that because of the limitations of mopeds, operators have additional responsibilities on the roads. So, the law says moped operators mus remain the right-hand lane of any road unless:

  • There is a single lane of traffic
  • Preparing to make a left turn (turn must be made within one-quarter mile from entering lane)
  • When driving in the extreme right-hand lane would not be safe; or
  • As directed by a police officer

To learn more, visit http://www.dmvnv.com/moped.htm

