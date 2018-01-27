Nevada Relay Team Runs Top 10 Time

Nevada Release

Inside the Dempsey Indoor Track on Friday night, the Nevada Wolf Pack track & field’s top 10 list was changed with the distance medley relay.

Competing in the first day of the UW Invitational and Multis, hosted by Washington, the relay squad of senior Meagan Wood, redshirt freshman Taylor Lawson, junior McKenna Evans and redshirt freshman Morgin Coonfield crossed the finish line of the DMR in 12:03.90, good for ninth on the indoor all-time list.

The Wolf Pack’s distance medley relay team included two debuts, including Lawson’s first ever indoor meet and Coonfield’s first track race in a Nevada uniform after joining the team in the fall. Pushed by good competition all around them, the Wolf Pack held its own, putting up splits that lined them up for an all-time list altering performance. When all was said and done and the anchor, Coonfield, crossed the finish line, the relay squad put up a time of 12:03.90, the ninth-quickest time in program history.

Day two of the meet in Seattle is set to begin for Nevada Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with the qualifying rounds of the 60m hurdles. Fans can tune in live to FloTrack Pro, find live results at NevadaWolfPack.com and follow along with updates on Twitter via @WolfPackTrack.