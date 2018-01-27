Investigators Arrest Three in Local Drug Bust - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Investigators Arrest Three in Local Drug Bust

Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Reno Police Department's Street Enforcement Team say they served a search warrant at the home on Wednesday, January 24. Officers arrested three people after recovering a significant amount of drugs including MDMA, cocaine, LSD, heroin, ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills and marijuana concentrate. Investigators say they also recovered more than $9,000 and suspected child pornography. Thursday officers seized more items from the home. 

Jacob Allen Myers (26) and Prince Boachie-Darquah (22) are charged with multiple counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug house, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription among other charges. 

Gina Gentry (19) is charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription.  

This is an ongoing investigation police say this case may result in additional arrests.

