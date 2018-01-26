Reno Woman Co-Produces Emmy-Winning Documentary About Friend's Murder

Twenty years ago this fall, a gay student at the University of Wyoming was beaten to death; one of the first widely publicized gay hate crimes in American history.

While it happened in Wyoming, people felt the ripple effect around the world, including here in Northern Nevada. One of Matthew Shepard's closest childhood friends lives in Reno and recently helped produce an award-winning documentary about what happened.

She sat down for an exclusive interview with Channel 2.

Zeina Barkawi learned that her friend was killed in a hate crime the same way the rest of the world did.

"I turned on CNN I think, and that's how I found out what happened," Barkawi said.

It was 1998, before the days of smart phones and social media, but the news still traveled quickly, sparking a movement to end anti-gay violence. Matthew Shepard became its symbol.

"I remember walking by and hearing strangers speak about Matthew Shepard in a candlelight vigil type of thing," Barkawi said, "and it was just very surreal that this is my friend Matt that I know as Matt, and now all of a sudden the world knows his name and his face."

As those close to him mourned, and the country with them, who Matthew Shepard was got replaced by what happened to him. Years later, a few high school friends decided to help redefine his legacy; producing the documentary "Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine."

"It was really a way to tell Matt's story from our point of view," Barkawi said. "[Making] it was intense. And it was definitely kind of a healing process."

The documentary features Shepard's family and friends sharing memories of who he was, time they spent together, and their painful experiences following his death. It documents the timeline of Shepard's life and details of his attack and death several days later. It played at film festivals and small theaters before it was eventually picked up by Logo TV and honored with an Emmy in 2016. But its success is small comfort to the loss that created it.

"I think we'll never fully be healed from what happened," Barkawi said. "I think it's just something that you carry with you all the time, and you just try to make something positive out of what happened."

Something positive like the hate crime legislation President Obama signed in 2009, Matthew Shepard's mother by his side. Barkawi said the country has made progress, but the work is not done, and they don't want the message to fade with time.

"This will be the 20th anniversary of Matt's death, this October," Barkawi said, "so the younger generation isn't as familiar with his story."



She means younger generations like her son, a curly-haired two-year-old, happily playing with toy trucks next to his mom. His middle name is Matthew.

The documentary 'Matt Shepard is a friend of Mine' is now streaming on Amazon and the DVD is available through Netflix. And if you look closely, you might even see some familiar sights: many of the photos used in the documentary were taken when Matt visited Zeina in Reno.