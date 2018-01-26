Sunday Programming Changes

We want you to know about a few programming changes on Sunday, January 28th.

CBS Sunday Morning will air at 6 a.m.

Face the Nation will air right after CBS Sunday Morning at 7:30 a.m.

The Grammy Awards Red Carpet will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will the show will start at 4:30 p.m. Due to the award show, we will not have air our normal 5, 6:30 or 11 p.m. newscasts. There will be a Special Edition newscast at approximately 11:30 p.m., when the Grammy Awards are over.