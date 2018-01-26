Solar Energy Saves Schools Money

The Washoe County School District began implementing solar panels about eight years ago, and they continue to reap the benefits. Stead Elementary began using solar almost two years ago, and they have since saved enough money to buy new computers.

"We did have some other laptops. They were outdated. They were breaking down. They couldn't maintain power," said Susan Egloff, Principal of Stead Elementary.

Now, twelve percent of the school's energy is powered by the sun, saving Stead Elementary just over 16,000 dollars in electric bills last year. They are using 75 percent of that money to teach students about technology and giving back.

"We're able to reach more kids, and our goal is to have a one-on-one device within the next three years," added Egloff.



Not only did the students get new laptops, but they also got a new, electronic-check-in device for visitors and also implemented the buddy bench, which gives students the opportunity to reach out when a classmate is lonely.

"We cut them a check out of utilities budget, and then they spend it however they want," said Dr. Jason Geddes of the Washoe County School District.

So far, about 36 out of the district's 93 schools are run by solar energy in some capacity, and 25 percent of savings goes towards maintaining solar panels. Their goal is to save money and increase the amount of solar energy they use in the future.

"Right now it's about 12 percent of our total load. We're actually going through some major energy retrofits, and once those are done, this will be about 36 percent total energy use will come from solar panels." said Geddes.

Something that could not be possible without the partnership of NV Energy and the Lower Income Solar Energy Pilot Program.

"These incentives, they speak for themselves when you see in the classroom kids working on computers through funding that was saved. It's just a win win for everyone in the community," said Katie Nannini from NV Energy.