NDOT Creating Pedestrian Safety Improvements Throughout the State

The Nevada Air National Guard is conducting tests of its warning system Saturday afternoon at its base near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.More >>
The Washoe County School District began implementing solar panels about eight years ago and they continue to reap the benefits. Stead Elementary began using solar almost two years ago and has saved enough money to buy new computers.More >>
We want you to know about a few programming changes on Sunday, January 28th. CBS Sunday Morning will air at 6 a.m. Face the Nation will air right after CBS Sunday Morning at 7:30 a.m. The Grammy Awards Red Carpet will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will the show will start at 4:30 a.m.More >>
Reno Police say they've arrested two people in connection with a man's death earlier this month.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a man found dead inside a car on the northeast side of Peavine Mountain.More >>
Reno Police say they've arrested two people in connection with a man's death earlier this month.More >>
The Department of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a woman convicted of second degree kidnapping.More >>
Sparks Police say two men are wanted for buying things with stolen credit cards from the Smith's on Baring Blvd.More >>
Police have released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting as 27-year-old Humberto Vera-MunozMore >>
