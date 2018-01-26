Parole & Probation Seeks Woman Convicted of Kidnapping - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Parole & Probation Seeks Woman Convicted of Kidnapping

The Department of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a woman convicted of second degree kidnapping.

Investigators say Michelle Yvonne Martin tried to kidnap a six-year-old from an apartment complex in Sparks in 2011 but the child got away, and then later started carrying off a five-year-old but let the child go.

The 30-year-old was convicted and got out on parole last June but disappeared in September.

Law enforcement wants anyone who might know who she is to give them a call.

"The sooner she can get off the lam and get back into custody to help, whether that be in-patient treatment, whatever the parole board ultimately decides I think that would be beneficial for her and the community,” says Sgt. David Callen, Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.

Martin is 5’4, is 159 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. 

She has a "T" tattooed on her lower back and scars on her inner forearms.

If you know where she is call the Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 775-684-2644.

