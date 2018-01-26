Dutch Winger Jerry van Ewijk Signs With Reno 1868 FC

Reno 1868 FC has signed Dutch winger Jerry van Ewijk to a one-year deal pending league and federation approval, the club announced on Friday.



The speedy midfielder joins Reno after spending one season at Orange County SC where he scored eight goals.



“We’re really excited to have an attacking player like Jerry who has a blend of great pace and technical ability,” Reno head coach Ian Russell said. “He comes from a good pedigree by playing his youth career with Dutch powerhouse PSV.”



van Ewijk, 25, spent eight years of his youth career with PSV in his native Netherlands before spending a majority of his adult career with top level Dutch clubs. He’s played with AGOVV, De Graafschap and Go Ahead Eagles with his best stint coming at De Graafschap where he scored 24 goals from 2012-2015.



Additionally, van Ewijk spent time with the Dutch U-17 and U-19 national teams making a total of 13 appearances for the orange and white. van Ewijk’s first season in the USL was a fruitful one in 2017 where he was involved in 11 goals (eight goals scored, three assists).



“Having a player of Jerry’s caliber who has already made an impact in the league speaks volumes to how much this club has grown,” Reno general manager Andy Smith said. “He brings experience and knowledge from one of the top nations in world soccer and is eager to make an impact in Reno.”

(Reno 1868 FC)