Washoe County Deputies Investigate Peavine Mountain Death - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Deputies Investigate Peavine Mountain Death

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a man found dead inside a car on the northeast side of Peavine Mountain. 

They say the white man was found dead inside a blue Toyota RAV4 SUV Thursday after after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Sheriff’s Office detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the car, or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the past week.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner will conduct an investigation to determine cause of death.

Anyone with information that could assist this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.

