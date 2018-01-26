Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation Radiothon Friday

The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is hosting a 12-hour radiothon event to hit the Know the Gold campaign fundraising goal of $250,000, at Scheels in Sparks.

All donations during the radiothon will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the William N. Pennington Foundation up to $250,000. Campaign volunteers will be manning the phone bank, and radio talent will be interviewing local children and their families affected by childhood cancer.

The Know the Gold Radiothon marks the finale of the five-month-long Know the Gold campaign, which kicked off in September 2017, encouraging local businesses, schools, churches, organizations, and individuals to raise funds for local children with cancer.

Donations to NNCCF help alleviate the financial and emotional burden childhood cancer places on affected northern Nevada children and their families.

Call in to donate during the 12-hour radiothon; 775 359-1453 or give online at www.nvchildrenscancer.org

You can also donate at the event. The event is free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to visit the vendor fair and ride the indoor Ferris wheel.

The event is from 6 a.m - 6 p.m. at 1200 Scheels Blvd.

(Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation contributed to this report)