Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation Radiothon Friday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation Radiothon Friday

Posted: Updated:

The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is hosting a 12-hour radiothon event to hit the Know the Gold campaign fundraising goal of $250,000, at Scheels in Sparks.

All donations during the radiothon will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the William N. Pennington Foundation up to $250,000. Campaign volunteers will be manning the phone bank, and radio talent will be interviewing local children and their families affected by childhood cancer. 

The Know the Gold Radiothon marks the finale of the five-month-long Know the Gold campaign, which kicked off in September 2017, encouraging local businesses, schools, churches, organizations, and individuals to raise funds for local children with cancer.

Donations to NNCCF help alleviate the financial and emotional burden childhood cancer places on affected northern Nevada children and their families.

Call in to donate during the 12-hour radiothon; 775 359-1453 or give online at www.nvchildrenscancer.org

You can also donate at the event. The event is free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to visit the vendor fair and ride the indoor Ferris wheel.

The event is from 6 a.m - 6 p.m. at 1200 Scheels Blvd.

(Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation contributed to this report) 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.