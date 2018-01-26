'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

Here's your list of 'Things 2 Do' this weekend!

The Lion in Winter

  • Runs every weekend at the Bruka Theater until February 17th, 2018
  • Start Friday, January 26, 2018; doors open at 8 p.m.
  • Tickets are $25 at the door

Lewis "King of the Rant" Black 

  • Grand Sierra Resort
  • Saturday, January 17, 2018; doors open at 7 p.m.
  • Tickets start at $34.50

Trails Challenge

  • Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation will give lessons about over 4,000 plants
  • Rancho San Rafael 
  • Saturday, January 27, 2018  
  • Starts at 9 a.m. 

16th Annual Eagles & Agriculture Event

  • Get the chance to tour the ranches, see bald eagles and other birds; happening the weekend of January 27, 2018

Firefighter Training

  • See what training firefighters are put through
  • Scheels
  • Starts Saturday, January 27, 2018; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • They will be fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
