State Adopts New Regulations to Track Overdoses

State agencies are trying to figure out how many people are overdosing in Nevada after a bill passed in the last legislative session. It's all part of the governor's plan to address opioid abuse, starting with how providers report that information to the state.

Right now the state is in a fact-finding mission to get more information on overdoses: where they're happening, who they're happening to, and which areas need the most financial help. Most importantly, a recent change in policy will make the reporting process happen faster.

"Those people who overdose in a hospital setting tend to have a greatly increased risk of overdosing again and/or dying from an overdose," Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health Deputy Administrator Julia Peek said. "So it's really, really important to offer intervention to those patients as soon as possible."

In the past, it has taken between six months and a year for the state to get information on an overdose; too late to alert the community to a spike in problems, or to alert police to a spike in particularly dangerous drugs like Fentanyl.

State officials have now adopted temporary regulations requiring that providers report overdose information within seven days.

"It's basically going to fill a gap that we had in the this state," Peek said. "We needed a better way to track overdoses in real time."

The temporary regulations will be in place for 120 days while they get feedback from doctors and hospitals about the best way to write the permanent regulations. When they get more overdose data, Peek said then they can create better programs and interventions for patients.