Reno Fire Investigators Make Arson Arrest

The Reno Fire Department says a man was arrested in connection with a suspected arson at an office building in downtown Reno.

Firefighters say 37-year-old Christopher Nixon admitted to setting the fire on January 17th on West Liberty Street.

They say he turned himself in to authorities and was booked into the Washoe County Jail on one count of arson, manufacturing of an explosive, and burglary.

The fire was discovered before it could cause significant damage.

Fire crews says a motive is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.