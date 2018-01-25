Firefighters Seek Person of Interest in High-Rise Arson

The Reno Fire Department is is asking for the public's help locating a person of interest in an arson case.

Fire crews say at around noon January 17 a person started a small fire at the high-rise on 100 West Liberty Street in Reno. Firefighters say someone discovered the fire before it got out of control.

Reno fire say the white male pictured was in the area at the time of blaze.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or on this incident is asked to call the Reno Fire Department's Fire Prevention Bureau at 334-2300 or Secret Witness at 322-4900