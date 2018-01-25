Firefighters Seek Person of Interest in High-Rise Arson - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Firefighters Seek Person of Interest in High-Rise Arson

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Fire Department is is asking for the public's help locating a person of interest in an arson case.

Fire crews say at around noon January 17 a person started a small fire at the high-rise on 100 West Liberty Street in Reno. Firefighters say someone discovered the fire  before it got out of control. 

Reno fire say the white male pictured was in the area at the time of blaze. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or on this incident is asked to call the Reno Fire Department's Fire Prevention Bureau at 334-2300 or Secret Witness at 322-4900

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.