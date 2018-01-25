Light Snow Produces High Number of Crashes

Sparks Police say two men are wanted for buying things with stolen credit carts from the Smith's on Baring Blvd.More >>
Sparks Police say two men are wanted for buying things with stolen credit carts from the Smith's on Baring Blvd.More >>
Feral horses on U.S. 50 are creating a dangerous situation for drivers between Moundhouse and Silver Springs.More >>
Feral horses on U.S. 50 are creating a dangerous situation for drivers between Moundhouse and Silver Springs.More >>
The Sierra got most of the snow Wednesday night, but we still had a decent amount of crashes because of slick roads in the valley, which means it does not take much snow or ice to the make the roads slick.More >>
The Sierra got most of the snow Wednesday night, but we still had a decent amount of crashes because of slick roads in the valley, which means it does not take much snow or ice to the make the roads slick.More >>
Police have released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting as 27-year-old Humberto Vera-MunozMore >>
Police have released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting as 27-year-old Humberto Vera-MunozMore >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested a home burglary suspect in Lemmon Valley early Thursday morning.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested a home burglary suspect in Lemmon Valley early Thursday morning.More >>
Police have released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting as 27-year-old Humberto Vera-MunozMore >>
Police have released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting as 27-year-old Humberto Vera-MunozMore >>
The Washoe County School District says multiple police agencies are now investigating a possible threat to Spanish Springs High School that was posted on social media early Thursday morning.More >>
The Washoe County School District says multiple police agencies are now investigating a possible threat to Spanish Springs High School that was posted on social media early Thursday morning.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested a home burglary suspect in Lemmon Valley early Thursday morning.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested a home burglary suspect in Lemmon Valley early Thursday morning.More >>
Sparks Police have released surveillance video stills of the man suspected in Wednesday morning's burglary at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way.More >>
Sparks Police have released surveillance video stills of the man suspected in Wednesday morning's burglary at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way.More >>
The Centers For Disease Control says 30 children have died of influenza in the United States, this flu season.More >>
The Centers For Disease Control says 30 children have died of influenza in the United States, this flu season.More >>