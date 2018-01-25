Washoe County Deputies Arrest Home Burglary Suspect in Lemmon Valley

Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested a home burglary suspect in Lemmon Valley early Thursday morning.

Deputies say they caught the suspect, 25-year-old Mike Chavez of Reno in the act after responding to a homeowner’s report of a suspicious person earlier in the day.

Deputies arrived on scene at approximately 9:25 a.m. and located the suspect who was still in the yard of the home on Aquifer Way. Deputies say they detained Chavez and, upon further investigation, determined he had property belonging to the homeowner.

Deputies continued their investigation and discovered that several residences and vehicles had been burglarized in the area.

Chavez was taken into custody and booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on multiple charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a recent burglary in the area of Aquifer Way and Bernoulli Street, or who may have information useful to the investigation, is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)