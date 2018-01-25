NHP Investigate Truck Rollover Crash on Mt. Rose Highway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Investigate Truck Rollover Crash on Mt. Rose Highway

Nevada Highway Patrol says a driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his truck fell 40-50 feet down an embankment along Mt. Rose Highway east near the ski resort. 

The crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday between the ski resort and the Sky Tavern ski area, near mile marker 11. 

The driver was the only person inside the truck. 

The highway remains open to traffic. 

There's no immediate word on what caused the crash. 

