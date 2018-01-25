NASA Honors 7 Killed on Space Shuttle Columbia 15 Years Ago

Police have released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting as 27-year-old Humberto Vera-MunozMore >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested a home burglary suspect in Lemmon Valley early Thursday morning.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his truck fell 40-50 feet down an embankment along Mt. Rose Highway east near the ski resort.More >>
Another snowstorm is headed for Lake Tahoe after more than a foot (30 cm) of snow fell overnight at Sierra ski resorts.More >>
Warren Miller, the legendary outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to downhill skiing that he narrated with his own humorous style, has died. He was 93.More >>
Police have released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting as 27-year-old Humberto Vera-MunozMore >>
The Washoe County School District says multiple police agencies are now investigating a possible threat to Spanish Springs High School that was posted on social media early Thursday morning.More >>
Sparks Police have released surveillance video stills of the man suspected in Wednesday morning's burglary at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way.More >>
The Reno Police Department arrested a 32-year old man in connection to a hotel shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Centers For Disease Control says 30 children have died of influenza in the United States, this flu season.More >>
