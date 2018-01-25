Federal Report Shows Punch of Last Year's Hurricane Harvey - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Federal Report Shows Punch of Last Year's Hurricane Harvey

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: AP Courtesy: AP

The official numbers for last year's Hurricane Harvey are in, and they go beyond the 68 dead and $125 billion in damage.

Two locations got more than 5 feet of rain and 18 different parts of Texas logged more than 4 feet of rain.

And Harvey spawned 57 tornadoes.

That's from a report released Thursday by the National Hurricane Center.

Harvey was the first of three monster storms to hit the United States in 2017. Tallies on Irma and Maria are still being compiled.

Harvey was Texas' deadliest hurricane in 98 years. All 68 deaths were in Texas.

The hurricane center estimates the damage at between $90 billion and $160 billion with a midpoint of $125 billion, placing it second in U.S. history behind Katrina's inflation-adjusted $161 billion.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.