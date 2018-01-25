New Foot of Snow, More on Way to Tahoe, Sierra Ski Resorts - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Foot of Snow, More on Way to Tahoe, Sierra Ski Resorts

Another snowstorm is headed for Lake Tahoe after more than a foot (30 cm) of snow fell overnight at Sierra ski resorts.

The National Weather Service has canceled a winter weather advisory for Carson City and the Reno area, where 6 inches (15 cm) of snow was reported Thursday morning in the foothills around Verdi.

The advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Friday for the Tahoe area where another foot of snow is possible in the upper elevations beginning Thursday afternoon.

Sixteen inches (40 cm) of new snow already has fallen at Kirkwood ski resort and Heavenly in South Lake Tahoe. Fourteen inches (35 cm) fell at Sugar Bowl near Truckee, California and at the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.

About 12 inches (30 cm) was reported at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows near Tahoe City, California.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

