UK Government Says President Trump Due to Visit This Year.

UK Government Says President Trump Due to Visit This Year.

The British government says U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the U.K. this year.

Prime Minister Theresa May met Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. Her office says the two leaders asked their officials "to work together on finalizing the details of a visit by the President to the U.K. later this year."

A year has passed since May invited Trump to pay a state visit to Britain as a guest of Queen Elizabeth II. Opponents have vowed to stage large protests if he comes, and no date has yet been announced.

The president recently said he would not come on a more low-key working visit to open the new U.S. Embassy in London because he did not approve of the location or the cost of the building.

