Legendary Filmmaker, Skier Warren Miller Dies at 93

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the man arrested in connection with a death in Incline Village is now charged with murder.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the man arrested in connection with a death in Incline Village is now charged with murder.More >>
The British government says U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the U.K. this year. Prime Minister Theresa May met Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.More >>
The British government says U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the U.K. this year. Prime Minister Theresa May met Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.More >>
Legendary filmmaker and skier Warren Miller has died. He was 93.More >>
Legendary filmmaker and skier Warren Miller has died. He was 93.More >>
After decades serving in the military and more than half a dozen awards - including the Medal Of Honor - Donald "Doc" Ballard has a new mission - to protect his brothers and sisters in arms after they come home.More >>
After decades serving in the military and more than half a dozen awards - including the Medal Of Honor - Donald "Doc" Ballard has a new mission - to protect his brothers and sisters in arms after they come home.More >>
Channel 2 has confirmed an officer-involved shooting on 15th Street in Sparks.More >>
Channel 2 has confirmed an officer-involved shooting on 15th Street in Sparks.More >>
WCSD investigate possible threat to Spanish Springs High School.More >>
WCSD investigate possible threat to Spanish Springs High School.More >>
Sparks Police have released surveillance video stills of the man suspected in Wednesday morning's burglary at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way.More >>
Sparks Police have released surveillance video stills of the man suspected in Wednesday morning's burglary at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way.More >>
The Reno Police Department arrested a 32-year old man in connection to a hotel shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Reno Police Department arrested a 32-year old man in connection to a hotel shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.More >>