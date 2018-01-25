Legendary Filmmaker, Skier Warren Miller Dies at 93

Warren Miller, the prolific outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to the skiing life that he narrated with his own humorous style, has died. He was 93.

His family says in a statement that Miller died Wednesday evening at his home on Orcas Island.

A World War II veteran, ski racer, surfer and sailor, Miller produced more than 500 films on a variety of outdoor activities. However it was his ski films for which he was most known. His annual movies served as informal kickoffs for the ski season for more than 60 years.

He is survived by his wife Laurie, sons Scott and Kurt, daughter Chris and a stepson, Colin Kaufman.

His Facebook page reads:

"We are saddened to share the news that our beloved Warren passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at his home on Orcas Island, WA. While this is a time of profound loss, we are comforted that Warren’s life touched so many. Warren made the extraordinary seem accessible, and his legacy of freedom, humor, and adventure endures through all of you. Whether you saw his movies, read his books or met him on the slopes, he considered you to be part of his family. Your love meant the world to him. For those who are able, ski your favorite run or do something else you love in Warren’s memory.

As Warren might say: “I’ll see you same time, same place next year, only I’ll be watching from a different mountaintop.”

We invite you to read more about Warren’s incredible journey at http://warrenmiller.org/"

