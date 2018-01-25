WCSD School Police Investigate Possible Threat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD School Police Investigate Possible Threat

Class will still be held after hearing about a possible threat to Spanish Springs High School on social media.

A voice mail was sent out to all of the families saying:

"Good morning, this is Tammy Hart, principal of Spanish Springs High School,

I want you to keep you informed about some rumors that are circulating today regarding the possibility of an incident taking place on our campus. All safety protocols are being followed, and School Police are investigating the rumors now.

I want you to know that all of us in the Washoe County School District take these rumors seriously, and that the safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priority. Classes will be held as usual today, as teaching and learning continue here at Spanish Springs High School.

I will keep you apprised as we learn more information."

We will keep you updated as we learn more about the investigation. 

