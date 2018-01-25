School Delays and Winter Bus Stops in Effect Thursday Morning - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

School Delays and Winter Bus Stops in Effect Thursday Morning

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County School District official tells us that all Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay Thursday morning. 

All Storey County schools will also be on a 2-hour delay Thursday morning due to icy conditions. 

Also, winter bus stops are in effect district-wide. To check locations, click here.

Check back with us for updates. 

