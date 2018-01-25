23 Nevada Falls in Wyoming

The Nevada Basketball Team's conference win-streak is over 104-103 in double-overtime.More >>
A three-pointer with 9.9 seconds left in the game propelled Wyoming past the Nevada women’s basketball team, 65-62, Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center.More >>
The Reno Bighorns today completed a trade with the Wisconsin Herd, with the Bighorns acquiring the Returning Player Rights to Cady Lalanne and Tyler Harvey in exchange for Returning Player Rights to Ricky Ledo and Gary Neal.More >>
