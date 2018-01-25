#23 Nevada Falls in Wyoming - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

#23 Nevada Falls in Wyoming

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Basketball Team's conference win-streak is over.  Despite Jordan Caroline's 29-points and 9-rebounds the #23 Wolf Pack fell at Wyoming in double-overtime 104-103.  Cody Martin had 27-points in the loss.  

Nevada falls to (18-4, 7-1) on the season, but still remains on top of the Mountain West Conference Standings.  Next up the Pack plays host to Fresno State, Wednesday, January 31st. 

