Nevada Women Lose to Cowgirls

Nevada Release

1/24/2018

A three-pointer with 9.9 seconds left in the game propelled Wyoming past the Nevada women’s basketball team, 65-62, Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center.

The Cowgirls, the lone team at the top of the Mountain West standings, won their sixth game in a row and improved to 13-5 overall and 6-1 in the conference. For the Wolf Pack it drops to 11-8 overall and is even in the league at 4-4. It was a close game from start to finish as neither team led by more than six points and the game was tied for over five minutes. The two games between Nevada and Wyoming in January were decided by a combined nine points.

Wyoming led entering the final quarter by one point, 49-48, but quickly stretched its lead out to four, its largest of the game, on a triple by Selale Kepenc 13 seconds into the period. Nevada clawed its way back and forced a tie game at 8:26 by way of a free throw by Jade Redmon and three points from T Moe. The two teams traded baskets back and forth and found themselves in a 60-60 deadlock with three minutes remaining.

As time ticked away, Wyoming’s Liv Roberts laid it up and in putting the Cowgirls back on top with 1:41 on the clock. A turnover by Wyoming’s Marta Gomez with 47 seconds remaining gave the ball back to the Wolf Pack with the chance to tie or take the lead. The game’s leading scorer Jade Redmon knocked down a five foot jumper with 33 ticks on the clock to knot the game up once more at 62. The next Wyoming possession ended in the game winning shot from Gomez as the shot clock was expiring, a triple with 9.9 seconds on the clock. With the chance to tie and send the game into overtime, Camariah King heaved up a last second three-point attempt but it went wide.

Redmon led all scorers with 16 points, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Moe and Terae Briggs each added 11 points and Moe finished with a game-high seven assists, tying her season high. Briggs collected 10 rebounds in the game for her second double-double of the season. Teige Zeller also posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, her sixth of the year. Nevada recorded one of its best assist to turnover ratios of the year with 17 assists to just seven turnovers.

Nevada has its second bye of the season this weekend and will return to the floor next Wednesday, Jan. 31 for a 7 p.m. contest at Fresno State.

Postgame notes

-Junior AJ Cephas finished with two blocks in the game, moving her into sole possession of seventh in career blocks.

-Junior Jade Redmon led all scorers with 16 points and recorded 11 points in the first quarter.

-Nevada produced one of its best assist/turnover ratios of the season with 17 assists and just seven turnovers. T Moe led the way with seven assists which ties her season high. Moe also added 11 points, her eighth game in double figures this year and 40th of her career.

-Nevada led in rebounding for the 14th time this season, 38-28.

-Senior Teige Zeller notched her sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

-Junior Terae Briggs registered her second double-double of the year, and sixth of her career, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

-This marks Nevada’s third home loss of the season and first since the Nov. 28 game against No. 1 UConn.

-The all-time series between Nevada and Wyoming now stands at 15-6 in favor of the Cowgirls.