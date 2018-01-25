Police Release Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Sparks

The Reno Police Department has released more details involving a Sparks Police officer-involved shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead last month.

Police now say they tried to stop a speeding car near the intersection of Rock Blvd. and Prater Way around 10:15 p.m. on January 24th.

Officers ultimately lost sight of the car near Merchant Street and Sullivan Lane. They again found it near 1100 15th Street and again tried to stop it, but it sped away through a nearby complex.

Immediately after, the driver, identified as 27-year-old Humberto Vera-Munoz stopped the car.

Officers commanded him to get out. They say when he did get out, he had a gun and start firing a shot at one of the officers. That's when officers fired back.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be given to the Washoe County District Attorney to be reviewed.

Both officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation.