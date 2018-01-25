Police Release Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Sparks

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 600 points, or more than 2%, as a weeklong slump in stock market picks up speed.More >>
The Reno Police Department has released more details involving a Sparks Police officer-involved shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead last month.More >>
The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee has released a memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man who fraudulently solicited homeowners for tree services.More >>
A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.More >>
Deputies with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office say an endangered man missing since December 10th was found dead in the desert on Thursday.More >>
A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.More >>
The Reno Fire Department were able to quickly knock down a fire that broke out at a home near Downtown Reno Thursday night.More >>
Evoke Fitness Center is fundraising for a local mom of 3, Leslie McGarry who is battling brain tumors.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified both suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
