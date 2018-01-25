Officer-Involved Shooting in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Officer-Involved Shooting in Sparks



Channel 2 has confirmed an officer-involved shooting on 15th Street in Sparks.

Sparks Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 1100 block of 15th street shortly after 10:00 p.m. Police say the suspect fled the vehicle and was later shot by a responding officer.

The area is blocked off as crews investigate. Because this is an officer involved shooting the Reno Police Department will investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting. 

There is no word on injuries.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

