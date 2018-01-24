RPD: Man Arrested in Connection to Hotel Shooting

The Nevada and California Departments of Transportation are issuing restrictions on roadways Wednesday night due to a winter storm.More >>
The Reno Police Department arrested a 32-year old man in connection to a hotel shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.More >>
NV Energy says that power has been restored for most customers in Washoe CountyMore >>
The Centers For Disease Control says 30 children have died of influenza in the United States, this flu season.More >>
Many of us felt the ground shaking during some earthquakes in Reno earlier this month. While the small scale quakes didn't cause any major damage, officials say being prepared for a possible 'big one' is important.More >>
Sparks Police have released surveillance video stills of the man suspected in Wednesday morning's burglary at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man in connection with a death investigation in Incline Village.More >>
Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning at a high school in southwest Kentucky.More >>
Richie West Jr. is out of prison and has started an in-patient drug rehabilitation program. His lawyer David Houston tells Channel 2 News, "I am very happy with the release and the opportunity for Mr. West to rebuild his life."More >>
It's starting to get windy outside. We found this semi-truck crash on Highway 395 north of Reno near Red Rock. NHP says it was easier for the trailer to topple because it was empty. The driver was not seriously hurt.More >>
