RPD: Man Arrested in Connection to Hotel Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RPD: Man Arrested in Connection to Hotel Shooting

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to a hotel shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. 

Reno police responded to a hotel room on the 1800 block of South Virginia street at around 4:30 a.m. on January 23. There, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was transporter to the hospital for his injuries.

Investigators identified the shooter as 32-year-old Mario Cisneros. Police say Cisneros' ex-girlfriend and two others were staying in the hotel room when he arrived armed with a gun. A male exited the room and was immediately attacked and was shot. Police say Cisneros entered the room and struck the female victim with the gun. Police say Cisneros demanded property from the third person in the room but fled without getting anything. 

Police arrested Cisneros Wednesday at a casino in Sparks. He is charged with battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a firearm, attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, burglary, ex-felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Reno Police at 334-2115 or Secret Witness at 322-4900

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.