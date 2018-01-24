RPD: Man Arrested in Connection to Hotel Shooting

The Reno Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to a hotel shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Reno police responded to a hotel room on the 1800 block of South Virginia street at around 4:30 a.m. on January 23. There, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was transporter to the hospital for his injuries.

Investigators identified the shooter as 32-year-old Mario Cisneros. Police say Cisneros' ex-girlfriend and two others were staying in the hotel room when he arrived armed with a gun. A male exited the room and was immediately attacked and was shot. Police say Cisneros entered the room and struck the female victim with the gun. Police say Cisneros demanded property from the third person in the room but fled without getting anything.

Police arrested Cisneros Wednesday at a casino in Sparks. He is charged with battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a firearm, attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, burglary, ex-felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Reno Police at 334-2115 or Secret Witness at 322-4900