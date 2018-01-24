Report Ranks Nevada as Nation Leader in Drunk Driving Reform Efforts

A Mothers Against Drunk Driving report ranks Nevada as one of the top states in the nation to implement drunk driving counter measures. In the organization's annual report, which grades each state's drunk driving laws, MADD gave Nevada a 4 ½ out of 5 stars.

MADD rates each state on the following categories: The state's implementation of sobriety checkpoints, creating penalties for those who drink with kids in the car, the suspension of a driver's license at the time of arrest and the use of ignition interlocks for all drunk driving offenders.

During the 2017 legislature, Nevada became the 30th state to require ignition interlocks to be used for those arrested for a DUI. Debbie Zelinski, program coordinator for MADD, says creating this law was a win for the state.

"It monitors what the driver is doing during regular hours and actually it's a plus for the driver because they can continue on with their life, they don't have to lose their license," said Zelinski.

Trooper Matt McLaughlin with the Nevada Highway Patrol says the grade given to the silver state highlights the efforts that law enforcement make to take drunk drivers off our roads. The department is currently running a campaign where ornaments are placed on a tree for every drunk driver that is pulled over.

"This tree behind me it symbolizes that every time one of our troopers takes an impaired driver off the road, each ornament indicates that," said McLaughlin. "Hopefully with people seeing this tree understanding what it represents, that it makes them think twice before they get behind the wheel while they're impaired."

Zelinski says the only way for Nevada to score a 5 in the MADD report would be if the state enacted a law making child endangerment a felony for a drunk driving offender. They intend to support this type of legislation in 2019.

MADD's report is available at madd.org/2018campaignreport