Storm Watch: Weather and Traffic Conditions

Caltrans reports that chains are required on all vehicles expect 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires from Donner Lake Interchange to Baxter. Westbound trucks are also being screened in Truckee.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicles over nine feet are prohibited on U.S. 395 north of Reno to White Lake Parkway, and south of Reno through Washoe Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.