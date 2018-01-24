Schools Urge Parents To Keep Sick Kids Home To Stop Flu From Spreading

The Centers For Disease Control says 30 children have died of influenza in the United States this flu season. While some children are more susceptible to the virus because of pre-existing conditions, the flu can be deadly for anyone.

"The ones I'm reading about were your typically healthy kid who just got sick and all the sudden wasn't with us anymore," Jeannie Bisard, Chief Nurse for Lyon County School District said.

The school district sent letters to its students' parents this week, encouraging them to keep their kids home from school if they are sick or have symptoms of an illness.

"We really want parents to understand that you have to keep your kids home if they're not feeling well, if they're coughing, if they're running a fever, just so they're not spreading their germs to all their friends," Bisard said.

Bisard says this is one of the worst flu seasons for kids that she has seen during her 35-year career. There are many other illnesses going around as well.

"We are seeing a lot of kids coming in, runny noses, coughs, just feeling rotten," Bisard said. "We've also had a lot of tummy bugs running around."

The school district teaches its students the importance of hygiene to prevent illnesses. Sheri Weakly-Banks teaches Pre-K at Fernley Elementary School. She says her students wash their hands at least three times a day.

"Every time we come in from recess, we do it before we go to lunch, and we use hand sanitizer in between," Weakly-Banks said. "We really work with them if they sneeze or if I see them touching their nose, go get a tissue, go wash your hands because I always tell them 'I like you but I don't like your germs.'"

Weakly-Banks says the new year is off to a good start, but there were a few weeks before the Christmas break where some of her students missed as many as two weeks of school because of an illness.

"My class hasn't been hit too hard, but I'm hoping our washing our hands is part of that because we do it a lot," Weakly-Banks said.

If children have symptoms, they are encouraged to stay home for at least 24 hours after the last episode. The school district hopes the students and parents also work together when they are at home to wash their hands and disinfect surfaces.

"If the parents and the kids can work together, to keep reminding each other, it will be able to prevent a large amount of disease processes," Bisard said.

The school district had a flu shot clinic for students and staff in September, shortly after school started. While some did not get a flu shot, experts say the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated. It's not to late to get a flu shot.

"Flu shots are available everywhere," Bisard said. "So, we're definitely encouraging everybody that hasn't gotten a flu shot yet to go get it."

For information and guidelines for parents about the flu, head to the link below:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fOcUO4r5Vw-6609xqrWOki4YHtL1eQwK/view