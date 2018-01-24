Nevada Jobs: 2017's Report and 2018's Forecast

We have last year’s breakdown on how many jobs are now open in Reno-Sparks, and where the employment numbers are headed in 2018. It's all good. New numbers show the current unemployment rates in the state and in Reno-Sparks dropped for the 7th year in a row, and just hit a rock bottom record low. At the Nevada JobConnect office in Reno, manager Janiese Clyne told us, "It's a huge difference. I started in February 2010 and I can tell you right now it is total opposites. Back then you had 500 people coming in on a daily basis. It was go, go, go."

Today, Janiese sees a new kind of job seeker: people who have jobs, but come to JobConnect to check out openings for higher pay. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation gave us a detailed analysis of our hot job market: For 2017, 5,800 new jobs were added in Reno, a gain of 2.6%. All 17 Nevada counties had their unemployment rate drop last year, Reno down to 3.7%, Carson City 4.9%...record high job levels and record low unemployment.

As of today (Wednesday), Nevada JobConnect tells me they have 568 jobs listed and available in the Reno-Sparks area alone. Would it be fair to say that anyone who wants a job can get a job? Clyne says, "Yes. I would say that that is a true statement. Even those individuals who don't have the highest levels of skills, we can find them employment by starting at the base level and going up."

What's ahead? The Division makes forecasts too. For 2018, they predict "continued improvement" and expect 40,000 new jobs statewide this year alone. Clyne says, "It's quite amazing seeing what's happening, now."

News like that keeps the handful of job seekers we met today at JobConnect going. They're more confident they'll find something, unlike the moods we've seen there in years past. All we spoke to said they're sure to find something. Clyne thinks so too: "A lot of those manufacturing and warehouse jobs are starting anywhere from 16 to 17 dollars an hour now, so it's a matter of really deciding what you want to do, and finding that niche to get you in there and get you started."

If you are still looking, or just want to find a better job than what you have, we have a link where you can search openings in town. Click it below:

http://www.nevadajobconnect.com/jobs/index.php