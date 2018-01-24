Nevada Jobs: 2017's Report and 2018's Forecast

NV Energy says that over 4,200 customers are currently without power in Stead.More >>
It's starting to get windy outside. We found this semi-truck crash on Highway 395 north of Reno near Red Rock. NHP says it was easier for the trailer to topple because it was empty. The driver was not seriously hurt.More >>
The area’s second Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open near the Outlets at Legends in Sparks next Thursday, February 1.More >>
Thousands of people drive on area highways every single day, so the Nevada Department of Transportation makes sure those residents are always safe.More >>
Sparks Police have released surveillance video stills of the man suspected in Wednesday morning's burglary at the Sizzler restaurant on Prater Way.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man in connection with a death investigation in Incline Village.More >>
Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning at a high school in southwest Kentucky.More >>
Richie West Jr. is out of prison and has started an in-patient drug rehabilitation program. His lawyer David Houston tells Channel 2 News, "I am very happy with the release and the opportunity for Mr. West to rebuild his life."More >>
Reno City Council will be diving head first into discussion Wednesday, considering the feasibility of a brand new aquatics complex where the Moana Pool used to be. Since the pool was shut down more than ten years ago, one group has been fighting to keep those plans above water.More >>
